'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 news: New key art hints at Mandalorians' dark fate; more details to be revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2017
Things look pretty grim for the Mandalorians when "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 airs.
Season 3 of the hit animated series explored an intense ride for the Ghost Crew who had to deal with the aftermath of Thrawn's meticulously planned attack. Although the series had just wrapped up a few days ago, fans are now wondering what is up ahead for Ezra and the rest of the team in the show's upcoming installment.
Series writer Steven Melching recently shared a first look at season 4 through Twitter. He posted the first concept art for the new season and it hints at a dark fate for the Mandalorians. In the image, a cluster of Mandalorian helmets are seen scattered all over the ground. The smoky background might be a clue that it will be a dark season for all the Rebels. While Melching did not give away any specifics about the photo, it appears that the people of Mandalore did not stand a chance when war swept their land.
Right after the dramatic season 3 finale, executive producer Dave Filoni dropped a few hints on what is to come during a Rebels Recon interview. When Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera return, the EP promised that fans will have a chance to have "much more of an insight into seeing how that relationship breaks down and breaks apart."
Filoni also confirmed that Sabine's home planet, Mandalore, will be shown next season. The said planet was heavily featured in the "Clone Wars" animated series, which leads the producer to believe that "'Rebels' really is, in a lot of ways, going to finish 'Clone Wars.'"
Fortunately, for fans, new details about the next season of "Star Wars Rebels" will be revealed this month at the annual Star Wars Celebration. Filoni will be joined by other special guest stars at the biggest "Star Wars" fan convention as they unveil a teaser of the series' upcoming installment. The event will be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, on April 13–16.
The fourth season of "Star Wars Rebels" is expected to premiere later this year on Disney XD.
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
