'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 hour-long premiere announced

"Star Wars Rebels" will be returning for its fourth and final season in October. YouTube/ Star Wars

Lucasfilm and Disney XD has announced the premiere date of the fourth season of the popular animated series "Star Wars Rebels." The Emmy-nominated show will be returning on Oct. 16 with a one-hour season premiere.

The fourth season of the series will be its final one, concluding the story of Ezra (Taylor Gray) and his Ghost crew as they fight against the Galactic Empire. In the new season, the protagonists will move from fighting with their own resistance to finally joining up with the Rebel Alliance from the original trilogy.

Dave Filoni, the executive producer of the show, gave a glimpse of the scenario as the new season begins. "I don't think of them at the end of season 3 as too victorious, as much as they just got away," he told Entertainment Weekly. "They lost a lot of resources, they lost the initiative to have an attack to free the world of Lothal or knock out the Imperial factory there. In the end, yes they got away, but that's kind of all they got. Now they have a lot less."

A new trailer for the upcoming season was also released. It gave a taste of the high-stake decisions and intense action that will be unfolding as the show comes to a close.

Aside from the action, the new season will show Ezra being guided by the Force in his personal quest. He'll soon find out if his dream of becoming a Jedi is truly his destiny, or if he has another role to play in the struggle to defeat the Galactic Empire.

The upcoming season will also follow Ezra's blind mentor, Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and his budding relationship with Ghost pilot Hera (Vanessa Marshall).

As Ezra and the crew join the Rebellion, "Star Wars Rebels" will be tying up to the events of the film "Rogue One" from 2016.