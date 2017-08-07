'Star Wars Rebels' creator Dave Filoni reveals new Ahsoka Tano backstory that could be tied to series' final season

Excitement over the return of "Star Wars Rebels" for its final season continues to mount as Dave Filoni, the creator of the animated series, reveals a new teaser that shows a glimpse of the backstory between Ahsoka Tano and rebel leader Kanan Jarrus.

In a recent Twitter post, the producer uploaded a photo showing a conversation between the two characters, as well as a photo showing Tano handing Jarrus a lightsaber. The post came as an answer to inquiries from confused fans asking if the two knew each other from their time at the Jedi Temple. The post reveals that the two had saber training together.

In the photo of the conversation, Tano tells Jarrus that he was gifted with the lightsaber at a young age. She notes that without training and discipline, however, those skills fade. He agrees, saying that for a while, he chose not to fight with the lightsaber.

Jarrus tells Tano that he has been teaching Ezra Bridger, the show's protagonist, as best he can, so Bridger could become the Jedi that he himself could not be. "And I want you to be the Jedi that you are," Tano tells him.

This is the second time the producer has unveiled an untold story surrounding the fan favorite character Tano. Previously, Filoni posted a conversation between Tano and the mystical force-sensitive being The Bendu.

Tano disappeared from the series in the finale of the second season, after an epic duel against her former master, Darth Vader.

Even though the schedule has not been announced, "Star Wars Rebels" will be returning for its fourth and final season this fall on Disney XD. Judging from the untold stories that Filoni has been teasing, fans will be eagerly waiting to see if the beloved former Jedi Knight Tano will be making her long-awaited comeback to the series.