'Star Wars' Obi-Wan movie plot rumors: Possible working title hints at film's setting

Alec Guinness portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Star Wars/Obi-Wan-Kenobi

The "Star Wars" universe is about to get bigger. Following the Han Solo movie spin-offs, more films are in development. Legendary Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi will have his own spin-off movie as well, and the working title gives fans a hint at where and when it will be set.

The film is still very much in the first stages of development since Disney's announcement of the film, thus the details are a bit scarce. Omega Underground has found that the film's working title is "Joshua Tree." This hints to a location in Southern California, which is the Joshua Tree National Park. This also hints that the film might be returning to a popular location in the "Star Wars" universe: the desert planet of Tatooine.

Although scenes in Tatooine are usually filmed in Tunisia, there have been some instances that production has also filmed the scenes that take place in the desert planet in Death Valley National Park and locations surrounding it. "A New Hope" and "Return of the Jedi" shot some of their Tatooine scenes there.

Should the movie take place in Tatooine, then it may be set not just in the desert planet, but it would also take place after the events of "Revenge of the Sith." Obi-Wan's story might bridge the gap between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. It would not be a far-off shot if the Jedi master had another adventure before eventually encountering Luke and showing him the ways of the Force.

Whether or not Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan or not has yet to be determined, but Disney has tapped Stephen Daldry to helm the project. While fans wait and see for further updates regarding the Obi-Wan movie, there is still "Star Wars Episode VIII" to look forward to in December.