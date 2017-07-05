'Star Wars' Han Solo release date rumors: Disney CEO Bob Iger will not confirm nor deny production delay

Even with the firing of Han Solo movie directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller in the middle of shooting, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger remains optimistic about the film but will not confirm nor deny any delay to it.

The Walt Disney Company acquired Lucasfilm and consequently the rights to the "Star Wars" franchise for $4 billion back in 2012.

In a recent interview with TMZ, when asked what Iger would say to worried fans over the fledgling Han Solo production, he affirmed, "We have a great cast, we have a great script and we have a great director." Then when asked if it was going to be delayed too much, Iger replied, "Not going to say."

There is reason to be confident for the Han Solo film which has yet to be titled. Ron Howard, who will be replacing Lord and Miller, won Oscar Awards for directing "Frost/Nixon" (2008) and "A Beautiful Mind" (2001). He is also particularly remembered for the hit "Apollo 13" (1995) starring Tom Hanks and Kevin Bacon.

Howard will recommence directing chores on July 10 with a cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, and Woody Harrelson as Beckett. Emilia Clarke from "Game of Thrones" also joined the cast for a character role that has yet to be announced.

Lord and Miller were fired in June by Lucasfilm president and film producer Kathleen Kennedy because of creative differences. The ousted directors reportedly employed an improvisational style. A source close to Lord and Miller revealed, "They collaborate closely with their actors and give them creative freedom that, in their experience, brings out the actors' best performances." Lawrence Kasdan, who wrote the Han Solo script "would not allow this and demanded that every line was said word for word."

With Howard now on board, it remains to be seen if the production can stay on track for next year's release.

The "Star Wars" Han Solo film is set to premiere on May 25, 2018.