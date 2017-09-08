'Star Wars: Episode IX' release date, plot news: Director Colin Trevorrow sacked; Rian Johnson eyed as top replacement

Director Colin Trevorrow attends the premiere of "The Book of Henry" in Culver City, California, U.S. June 14, 2017. He was recently fired from directing "Star Wars: Episode IX." REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Colin Trevorrow has been booted out of directing the upcoming "Star Wars: Episode IX" movie because of creative differences.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm recently issued a press statement which said, "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on 'Star Wars: Episode IX.' Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process, but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

There were rumors apparently circulating then that the "Jurassic World" director was likely going to lose his gig when his movie "The Book of Henry" premiered to lackluster reviews, and went on to do poorly at the box-office.

Whether those rumors were true or not, the issue still stands that there is currently a vacancy in the director's slot for the last installment of the "Star Wars" trilogy.

One of the possible replacements who is high on the list is Rian Johnson, who directed the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" – which will come out later in the year. "The Last Jedi" is the second installment of the trilogy.

The "Looper" director is also a seemingly good fit as he is able to work with Lucasfilm producer Kathleen Kennedy in a collaborative effort to bring both his ideas and the production company's vision to the big screen.

Kennedy fired Phil Lord and Chris Miller back in June from directing the "Star Wars" Han Solo movie because the duo could not see eye-to-eye with regards to the film's vision. The collaboration thus came to an end with their departure.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is slated to premiere on May 24, 2019. It is unclear though if the director shake-up will affect the release date.