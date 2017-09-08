'Star Wars Episode IX' loses director as Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm part ways

Daisy Ridley stars as Rey in the current "Star Wars" trilogy. Facebook/ StarWars

Another "Star Wars" film loses its director, as Lucasfilm announced that the company and Colin Trevorrow have parted ways due to conflicting visions. This leaves the upcoming "Star Wars Episode IX" without a director.

The news was announced by the company through a post on the "Star Wars" website. "Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX," the post read. The company had nice words to say about the director, but shared that their visions for the franchise' next installment differed.

"Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ," the post continued. "We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

The decision comes after another "Star Wars" movie replaced its director. A couple of months ago, Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired as directors of the upcoming Han Solo film due to creative differences, only 11 months before the scheduled release date of the movie. Veteran director Ron Howard was brought in to take over the film.

"Star Wars Episode IX" is scheduled to open in theaters on May 24, 2019. This gives whoever will be picked as Trevorrow's replacement ample time to work on the movie, which will conclude the current trilogy.

The new trilogy opened with J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" in 2015, and will be followed by Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi," which is set to arrive in December.

Trevorrow previously directed "Jurassic World" and "Safety Not Guaranteed." With his departure from the saga, there are speculations that Johnson might return to helm the trilogy's last film, finishing the story of the strong force wielder Rey, the former stormtrooper Finn, the Resistance ace pilot Poe, and the First Order leader Kylo Ren.