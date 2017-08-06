'Star Wars Episode IX' brings in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' writer to polish the film's script
Months before the start of production, "Star Wars Episode IX" is getting a new writer to polish up the film's screenplay. Jack Thorne, the British screenwriter who wrote the stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," is being brought in to finish writing the much anticipated conclusion to the sequel trilogy.
Colin Trevorrow, who will also direct the film, has been working on the script with his writing partner Derek Connolly. It's not clear how extensive the rewrites will be, but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that a fresh pair of eyes is needed for the project.
Thorne's writing credentials encompass theater, radio, television and film. Aside from "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," he has written plays like "The Solid Life of Sugar Water," "Woyzeck," whose lead role was played by "Star Wars" sequel trilogy protagonist John Boyega, and the radio play "A Summer Night," which was written as a response to the London riots in 2011.
For television, he has written a number of shows, including the 2010 supernatural drama "The Fades" and 2016's heist thriller "The Last Panthers." In 2016, it was announced that he will be adapting Philip Pullmans' epic fantasy trilogy "His Dark Materials" to a television series. Thorne also wrote Julia Roberts' upcoming film "Wonder."
While production of "The Last Jedi" seems to be going smoothly, another "Star Wars" film may be having trouble. The yet untitled Han Solo spinoff movie parted ways with its directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in June. Veteran director Ron Howard was brought in to take over the project.
Production for the ninth installment in the "Star Wars" franchise Skywalker saga is expected to begin in January. The movie has a release date set on May 24, 2019.
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the eighth movie in the saga and second in the sequel trilogy, will open on Dec. 15.
-
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'
Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he shared his Christian view on transgenderism.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
- Bogeyman Gatlin booed as Bolt's saintliness shines
- Syrian army takes last IS-held town in Homs
- South American trading bloc joins Vatican in condemning Venezuelan regime
- Vatican intervenes in Venezuela crisis - calls for government to 'respect human rights'
- One of the greats - Usain Bolt prepares for his final 100m race in London
- Thaw in relations? Chinese State newspaper says 'Pope loves China'