'Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi' to delve deeper into character relationships, says Gwendoline Christie

Even though there is never a shortage of excitement and anticipation whenever there is a new "Star Wars" movie in the works, actress Gwendoline Christie, who plays Captain Phasma in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, gave fans more reasons to be thrilled as she teased how director Rian Johnson goes "deeper" and "further" with the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

During Television Critics Association's press tour on Saturday, Christie praised the director's vision in exploring deeper into the characters and their relationships.

"What I can tell you about the next Star Wars film is I think Rian does an exceptional job of going deeper, of going further, and really exploring what these relationships are," she told Entertainment Weekly.

She also gave a glimpse of how Johnson collaborated with the actors in order to flesh out their characters for the new film.

"When Rian invited me to read the script, have my thoughts and then to come and discuss it with him, as he did all of the cast members, I was really thrilled to have an opportunity of a forum where I could put my ideas forward and have some back and forth about where we felt things were and where we felt they can go," said the actress.

Christie, who also plays the warrior Brienne of Tarth in HBO's popular series "Game of Thrones," appeared in the sequel trilogy's first film, "The Force Awakens," in 2015.

Her character, Captain Phasma, a chrome-armored storm trooper officer, was highly anticipated prior to the launch of the film due to its unique appearance and its potential to expand the story from the point of view of a First Order official, alongside its leader Kylo Ren, portrayed by Adam Driver.

Even though many fans were disappointed by her lack of screen time in the first movie, her return to the screen in the second installment promises more character development, and possibly a reunion with her former subordinate Finn, who is played by John Boyega.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 15.