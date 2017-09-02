'Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi' rumors: Plot revealed in Topps' trading cards? New image reveals film's first scene

Rey looks over the ocean in "The Last Jedi" YouTube/Star Wars

As the premiere of "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" approaches, fans are still hoping to catch a glimpse of important details that will be in the movie beforehand. A set of Topps trading card titles for "The Last Jedi" appeared to give out a rough description of the eighth installment's plot.

The first title is called "Rey's Solitude," which is referring to the film's first scenes with her on Ahch-To. Next is "General Leia Organa," then "Rey and her lightsaber," which most likely means that she has begun or has already started training under Luke. "On Crait" is the fourth title, followed by "Rushing to Attack," which probably means either the Resistance or the First Order planning an ambush. "Finn's Recovery" and "Poe Responds" come next, revealing that Finn is more than likely back on his feet after that wound he sustained in the events of "The Force Awakens."

"The Fury of Kylo Ren" and "Shards of the Past" follow, along with "Luke's Grim Perspective," which could perhaps hint a flashback of those years he was in hiding and encountering the Knights of Ren thus making him say the titular line. This could also be where he used his newfound powers as well.

"Ski Speeder Assault," "Walkers Incoming," "The Resistance," "The Resistance X-Wing," and "The Resistance A-Wing" perhaps hint that the band is getting together to prepare to attack the First Order. "The Battle Commences," "Frigates under Fire," and "The Resistance vs. The First Order" obviously reveal that the shooting has begun.

Lastly, "The Millennium Falcon Flees" and "Heroes United," hint that the main characters will be able to escape and be together again.

Meanwhile, a new photo has surfaced online that may reveal the opening scene of "The Last Jedi." It is safe to say that the ending of "The Force Awakens" has left everyone hanging, but fortunately that cliffhanger moment will continue in the eighth installment. That photo comes in the form of the cover of Empire Magazine.

The holographic cover shows Rey's hand with the lightsaber. She is handing it back to Luke, whose hand is held out to take it. It was in the final scene of "The Force Awakens" and what is set to happen in "The Last Jedi." With that in mind, it is safe to say that this is the opening scene of the eighth film.

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.