'Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi' release date news: Second trailer on Oct. 9? Reported runtime makes sequel longest 'Star Wars' film

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in "The Last Jedi" YouTube/Star Wars

Only months away from the premiere of "The Last Jedi" and fans are as excited as ever for a new trailer to come out. Fortunately, the wait for a trailer is not so long, as another official trailer might drop two weeks from now.

This comes from Star Wars News Net, who has shared on Twitter that the trailer release for the eighth installment of the Star Wars saga will be on Sunday, Oct. 9. Should this release date be true, then it matches with a now-deleted tweet back from Mark Hamill which was a response to a fan's question about the film's trailer. Hamill then recommended that they watch the Monday Night Football on that date.

This trailer comes months after the release of the first, which dropped back in April.

It definitely makes sense for a new "Star Wars" trailer to drop during that time, as Disney owns ESPN. It is not the first time a "Star Wars" trailer to be shown there either. A trailer for "The Force Awakens" previously aired in 2015 during a game.

Meanwhile, reports regarding the movie's official running time have surfaced, and should it be confirmed, then "The Last Jedi" may just be the longest "Star Wars" movie ever made.

Blockbuster movies like these usually run past an hour to three hours, and "The Last Jedi" is no exception. According to CineWorld, the total running time of the movie is 150 minutes, eight minutes longer than "Attack of the Clones," which had a running time of 142 minutes and was then considered the longest installment in the franchise.

It is possible that the 150-minute runtime may only be an estimate, but with the film having finished post-production, the report is most likely accurate. Interestingly enough, the films in the original trilogy: "A New Hope," "Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi" ran a lot shorter than the more recent "Star Wars" films. They ran at 121, 124, and 132 minutes respectively.

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.