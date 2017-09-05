'Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi' plot rumors, news: Darth Vader might appear in eighth installment; Poe's ship gets upgrade

General Leia Organa's character poster for "The Last Jedi" Facebook/StarWarsMovies

Roughly three and a half months away from the official premiere of "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi," the speculation continues as to what the eighth installment will bring. Rumor has it that the most iconic villain himself might appear or play some kind of part in the film's plot.

Darth Vader is one of the most symbolical villains in film history. He may be gone, but he has undoubtedly left a mark. His presence remains to be felt long after his death, and rumor has it that he might be returning in some form or another in "The Last Jedi." This rumor stems from popular Star Wars YouTuber Mike Zeroh and his theory in a recent video. According to his sources, Vader will only be mentioned in passing and will not be shown physically.

The first-time Vader will be mentioned in "The Last Jedi," which is supposedly in a conversation between General Leia Organa and Vice-Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern). Holdo will remind Leia who her father really is and how he somewhat destroyed her son Kylo Ren indirectly. This reminder will create a divide in the Resistance, separating it into two divisions, with Poe Dameron following Leia.

The divide in the Resistance will definitely weaken the group when they battle with the First Order in "The Last Jedi" – should the rumor prove to be true. Another possible scene in "The Last Jedi" where Vader is mentioned is between Luke and Rey. Rey asks Luke who Vader was, and Luke reveals to her that he was his father, and that he destroyed his sister. After all, Leia has had a more difficult time trying to accept that the one she has been fighting against for a long time happened to be her dearest father.

Returning to Poe Dameron, the latest issue of Empire magazine with the holographic cover of Luke and Rey revealed his upgraded ship. Black One, it is safe to say, has been given a makeover and a makeunder for "The Last Jedi." According to director Rian Johnson, Poe's X-Wing has now been given some special modifications by the Resistance engineers. The pod, when it is primed will increase Poe's speed which allows him to outrun the ships of the First Order's canon emplacements.

While it may only be a temporary boost, it is enough to get away from the turbo laser fire coming at him by the First Order Star Destroyers. Based on the trailer, Poe might be losing another ship in battle, but at least the upgraded X-wing will have to get some action first.

"Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 15.