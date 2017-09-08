'Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi' plot news: Rian Johnson says Kylo Ren is not Darth Vader 'yet'

A promotional poster of Kylo Ren in "The Last Jedi" Facebook/starwarsmovies

It has been established that Kylo Ren is trying to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Darth Vader, in "The Force Awakens." However, in "The Last Jedi," will Kylo Ren turn out to be like him? Not just yet, according to director Rian Johnson.

Clearly, Kylo Ren seems to be unaware of the events in "Return of the Jedi," but should he go down that path, at least there is hope for him to redeem himself. In an interview with Empire, Johnson shared that writing the character is fun, and he explained that the movies are essentially about a young character's transition from adolescence into adulthood.

He added that it was the case for Rey, and it is also the case for Kylo. Johnson went on to say that Rey and Kylo are two sides of something. Everyone can relate to Kylo just as much as they can relate to Rey. With Kylo, there is the anger and the pangs of adolescence as well as trying to figure out who he is going to turn out to be. Kylo deals with the anger that he feels and the separation from his family. He is not Vader, at least not yet, and Johnson says that it is something he wants to get into.

Kylo is definitely going to go down the path – much like his grandfather. However, as previously mentioned, whether or not he tries to redeem himself at the end of it all remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, in an interview with the New York Times, Johnson revealed that Luke is the Last Jedi. Literally. When asked about the meaning of the title of "Episode 8," Johnson revealed that Luke Skywalker at the moment is the last of the Jedi. During the teaser trailer for the upcoming installment, Luke is revealed to be the one saying "It's time for the Jedi to end."

Johnson explained that what Luke said in the trailer is what the movie is definitely going to focus on. Luke and Rey will be at the center of all the action that occurs.

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec.15.