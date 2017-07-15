'Star Wars Episode 8' rumors: Memorabilia names Tom Hardy cast member

A new rumor surrounding the details of the next installment of the "Star Wars" saga rises from the strangest of sources: a "Star Wars Episode VIII" script being sold online lists Tom Hardy as one of the cast members who autographed the memorabilia.

The website Movie Script Zone sells the script as a memorabilia signed by 11 cast members. It lists Hardy as the very first name of the cast members whose signatures are featured on the title page of the script. The other actors listed in the post as having signed the script are Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Benicio Del Toro, John Boyega, Andy Serkis, Peter Mayhew and Lupita Nyong'o.

The alleged script is on sale for $299.95, discounted from the original price of $899.95. The website claims that it is "an authentic Episode 8 The Last Jedi Script Signed by the above." It also says that the item "will arrive accompanied with a Certificate of Authenticity and are backed by a lifetime guarantee."

There has been no announcement yet as to whether Hardy will be part of the cast of the next installment of one of the most popular science fiction franchises ever. However, there has been rumors than Hardy will play a cameo role of a stormtrooper that recognizes Boyega's character Finn.

However, fans may need to wait a little longer for more official details on their beloved science fiction saga, as Collider's Steven Weintraub posted on Twitter that there may be no new "Star Wars" content from the Disney's ongoing D23 Expo event, which commenced on July 14 and will end on July 16, or the San Diego Comic Convention on July 20–23.

Advertisement

"Star Wars Episode VIII - The Last Jedi " is set for release on Dec. 15. It is directed by Rian Johnson will continue the Skywalker Saga from the point of view of new lead characters Rey (Ridley) and Finn (Boyega), and Kylo Ren (Driver).