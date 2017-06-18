'Star Wars Episode 8' plot rumors: Toy leaks hint Luke and Kylo Ren showdown

Promo Bricks recently released a line of LEGO sets that suggests a match between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren in the upcoming "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi."

According to ComicBook, the toys were said to be a part of Lucasfilm's Force Friday event and therefore, it is connected to the movie's storyline. The probability of this is highly likely as in the past, previous LEGO packages also gave spoilers to excited fans.

The set, which particularly shows the epic showdown, teases that it will happen on the planet Crait. It also depicts the First Order Star Destroyer, a First Order Heavy Assault Walker, and a Resistance Bomber.

Rumors of this toy have long been making rounds but the stories missed some important details. The new LEGO package features Kylo Ren's TIE fighter along with two mini-figures of him and Luke. This has sparked rumors that there is going to be a match between the two characters.

This new information ties perfectly with long-standing speculations of a battle between Luke and Kylo Ren in "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi." The stories say that in his mission to kill the last Jedi, Kylo Ren will have to face Luke if he wants to achieve his goal. There is also one rumor suggesting that he will be facing both Luke and Rey on his way to Ahch-To.

Last May, Promo Bricks gave out plenty of leaks including Supreme Leader Snoke's updated look and a new name for the Imperial BB-8 doppelgangers. In the latest installment, they are called BB-9e.

According to Movie Web, previous LEGO sets also confirmed the comeback of AT-AT Walkers which are now called First Order Heavy Assault Walkers. Rumors claim that the new machines will be labeled as Gorilla Walkers because of their appearance. The new AT-AT Walkers may look a bit weird to fans, but their update corrected a major flaw. They can no longer be tied down with a spool of wire.

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" is the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The first installment, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" premiered back in 2015. The new movie revolves around Luke training a mysterious prodigy named Rey to become the last Jedi. The movie also shows the fight between the Resistance and the First Order, as well as Snoke and Kylo Ren's persistent effort to continue their plot.

The upcoming film is written and directed by Rian Johnson.