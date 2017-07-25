'Star Wars' episode 8 plot rumors: 'The Last Jedi' to have a post-credits scene? DJ's real identity revealed?

The plot for "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" remains heavily guarded, but recent updates regarding the movie paved the way for more speculations. Rumors have surfaced about the movie having a post-credits scene as well as the possible real identity of one of its anti-heroes.

As far as everyone has seen, post-credit scenes are found in movie franchises, mostly in superhero movies these days. Rumor has it that "Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" may feature such, possibly hinting either Episode 9 or even the Han Solo spinoff movie.

Director Rian Johnson put that rumor to rest in a Twitter response. A fan asked him if audiences can expect a post-credits scene for "Episode 8." While extra footage or teasers may have been popular with superhero movies, could Lucasfilm be trying to do the same thing with their upcoming Star Wars films?

Johnson responded no, and said that post-credits scenes are not what Star Wars movies do. In short, do not expect any post-credits scene in the upcoming Star Wars movies.

Meanwhile, another rumor has surfaced about the real identity of one of the newest antiheroes in the Star Wars universe. Benicio del Toro was previously announced to join the cast as DJ, whose character remains a mystery until now. However, rumors suggest that del Toro's character DJ may actually be Ransolm Casterfo, the man who betrayed Leia.

What is known about DJ so far is that he will be on the casino planet Canto Bright. He will also have a very important meeting with both Finn and Rose. Since the sequel trilogy is somewhat paralleled to the original trilogy, DJ might act as the movie's version of Lando Calrissian, originally betraying the Resistance but eventually helping them out.

However, the question still remains as to how DJ is connected to the main characters. Could his real name actually be Ransolm Casterfo? Ransolm first appeared in the Claudia Grey book called Bloodline. Ransolm hates Darth Vader for enslaving his home planet but admires the empire, and so has very mixed ideologies.

Ransolm also happens to be one of Leia's oldest friends. However, he broke that friendship when he found out who her father is, and thus sabotaged her political career. What really made fans speculate about his real identity is that he fits the physical description and age of the character in the books.

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 13.