'Star Wars Episode 8' plot rumors: 'The Last Jedi' brings new rules to Star Wars canon; Luke's has a new power

There are several months to go before "Star Wars Episode 8" premieres in theaters, but that does not mean the excitement would be winding down anytime soon. New rumors regarding the plot of the movie as well as Luke Skywalker's new powers suggest that what will happen in "The Last Jedi" could alter the Star Wars canon or universe significantly.

It was not too long ago that the first teaser trailer for "Star Wars Episode 8" dropped, and much like the ending of "The Force Awakens," many were left wondering where does "The Last Jedi" pick up from there? As everyone knows, "Episode 7" ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) traveling to an island where she finds Luke (Mark Hamill) and gives him back his lightsaber. According to Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the sequel trilogy, "The Last Jedi" will establish new rules in the Star Wars canon. Driver told Huffington Post in an interview that director and writer Rian Johnson "Created new rules for the Star Wars universe and balanced the familiar and the unfamiliar very adeptly."

As for the new rules, it could most likely mean that "The Last Jedi" will explore some uncharted territory, literal or otherwise. It could also mean that there will be a huge shake up when it comes to the stories and characters that everyone knows and loves. According to MoviePilot, it might mean that Johnson will be introducing a new aspect of the Star Wars mythos, perhaps a new way for Rey to harness and wield the Force, as well as the newfound powers that Luke will have obtained during his disappearance.

Compared to "The Force Awakens," Luke will have a much bigger role to play in "The Last Jedi," and it has been reported that this movie will show him with a new ability. According to Express, Luke now has a deadly ability that is more associated with users of the Dark Side of the Force.

Being the last surviving Jedi (as the title of the movie might imply), his newfound power is called Force Repulsion. This ability enables the bearer to pull all their energy in and expel it in a more dangerous manner. Luke was seen using the said ability in some fight scenes shot for "Episode 8."

"Star Wars Episode 8: The Last Jedi" will premiere on Dec. 29.