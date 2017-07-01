'Star Wars' episode 8 plot rumors, spoilers: Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2 reunite in 'The Last Jedi'

As "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" inches closer to its release date this December, more episode 8 news and speculations come out to quench the thirst of "Star Wars" fans everywhere.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ended with Rey (Daisy Ridley) meeting up with the aged Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on a distant remote planet. According to Mike Zeroh, a second trailer for episode 8 will possibly be released in July showing Luke speaking twice. This is welcomed since the previous trailer showed him speaking in a dark cave with his back toward the audience.

As reported earlier by MakingStarWars, the first act of episode 8 will reveal a tearful reunion among characters Luke, Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and R2-D2 (Jimmy Vee). The second trailer might show a glimpse of this reunion.

In "The Force Awakens," Supreme Leader Emperor Snoke (Andy Serkis) had a few scenes which showed his formidable presence as he commanded Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) to find the missing Luke and capture Rey. In the new installment, MakingStarWars leaked that Snoke will be looking more opulent than just wearing the black robe that he wore before. He will be "donning a gold silky robe with a very ornate pattern on it," the report said.

The report further noted that Snoke will be aboard one of the largest Destroyers in "Star Wars" history of space craft, outside of the Death Star. Dubbed the "Mega Destroyer," this ship will be the dwelling of Emperor Snoke for the most part and might possibly be his palace.

When compared to the classic Star Destroyer which has three large engines, the Mega Destroyer has at least 10 engines which are double-stacked.

Episode 8 will see returning characters Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie).

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the second in a trilogy of films and will be arriving in cinemas on Dec. 15.