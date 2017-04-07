'Star Wars Episode 8' plot news, rumors: Upcoming film to echo 'Empire Strikes Back' ending, introduce the idea of 'gray Jedi'

The official trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has not even been revealed to the public yet, but there is already a plethora of plot rumors circulating in the community. Two of which suggest that episode 8 will be echoing the ending of a previous film in the franchise, and that the upcoming film will introduce a new breed of Force user.

An article on Daily Express suggests that "The Last Jedi" will end the way "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" did, which had three separate mind-blowing scenes. Two of which are said to echo the past film, while one will feature the most shocking scene of all involving Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The publication also mentioned that a "Star Wars" expert thinks that this new trilogy will center on Kylo Ren, originally named Ben Solo, as well as his continuous inner battle between the Light Side and the Dark Side of the Force. Although he has already killed his father, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), he did not get the "surge of power" that he expected. So, in the upcoming episodes, he is said to do even more terrible things to complete his journey to the Dark Side.

Also, according to Games Radar, the upcoming eighth installment of the Skywalker saga might "introduce the idea of a new kind of Force user," which will balance out both sides of the Force. This is referred to as the "gray Jedi" and it stems from rumors that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will be wearing gray Jedi robes in the film. "Star Wars Rebels," "Rogue One," and several supporting books are said to have insinuated that there is such a thing as the gray Force.

In other news, another thing to look forward to is Finn's (John Boyega) mission that leads him to the so-called "Canto Bight," a new planet that will be introduced in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." According to Movie Pilot, Finn's mission is to find the culprit of the assassination attempt on General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) during Han Solo's funeral. While there is no confirmation to this part of the plot, Fisher did mention something about a funeral in the movie last year, before she passed away.