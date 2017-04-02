'Star Wars Episode 8' plot news, rumors: Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off to be produced?

Rumors are now going around that an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off film may be announced by Disney and Lucasfilm during the 2017 "Star Wars" Celebration in Orlando, Florida, which will take place on April 13.

This possibility was first reported on Star Wars News Net. The report also stated that the production company is eyeing Ewan McGregor to reprise his role as the Jedi Master who mentored Anakin Skywalker, who would later turn to the Dark Side to become Darth Vader. It also reported that Gareth Edwards, who directed "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," might be returning for this project. However, the writers and producers from that film will change. The report also indicated that this film will come out in 2020 at the earliest.

In an interview with Premiere, which was translated by Den of Geek, McGregor himself stated that he is interested in returning to his Jedi Master role, although he admitted that no one has approached him yet about coming back. Meanwhile, Digital Spy reported that Anthony Breznican said on the "Rebel Force Radio" podcast that there is still a possibility of seeing McGregor in the new trilogy. He also stated that he believes Rey (Daisy Ridley) has a familial connection to Obi-Wan Kenobi, which is also a popular theory among fans.

Should this Obi-Wan Kenobi project push through, it will be the second "Star Wars" spin-off that would feature a specific character. The first one, which focuses on Han Solo, is currently in production. The report also stated that a Boba Fett story is also on the drawing board. It was originally due to come out in 2018, but its slot was taken by the Han Solo movie. According to the website, the story will not just focus on Boba Fett, but it would instead revolve around an ensemble of bounty hunters.

Disney CEO Robert Iger earlier made a statement that the House of Mouse is considering producing more "Star Wars" films that are expected to come out within the next ten years.