'Star Wars episode 8' plot news: Leia Organa's role in film's story will not change, says Disney CEO

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that Carrie Fischer's passing will have no effect on the storyline of episode 8 of "Star Wars," titled "The Last Jedi." Interestingly, this includes her character, Leia Organa, who was revealed to be a general of the Resistance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"We are not changing VIII to deal with her passing," Iger said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He also mentioned that they will not be creating a digital a version of her, as was in the case of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." "We are not doing that with Carrie," he said. This revelation may likely mean that General Organa will no longer be appearing in episode 9 unless they use previous footage of Fischer playing the role.

In other news, Making Star Wars recently revealed that "The Last Jedi" will feature oversized AT-AT walkers — an army of which will be created by the First Order. The robots resemble gorillas, and they have a different gait compared to their predecessors.

Another recent discovery is that "The Last Jedi" and the yet-to-be-titled episode 9 film will both explore planets that were shown in the previous "Star Wars" movies. More specifically, the films will feature the planets Tatooine, where Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader was born; Endor, the home of the Ewoks; and Mustafar, where Darth Vader made his home.

No details have been revealed yet on why these planets are going to be featured once again. However, there are theories going around that these will be presented through flashback sequences or as visions brought by the Force to Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the other characters.

Meanwhile, Gary Barlow of Take That has confirmed that he will have a cameo appearance in "The Last Jedi." However, he did not reveal any other information about the film, or his role in this, other than the fact that he will not be playing as a Stormtrooper.