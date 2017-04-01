Star Wars Celebration date, event news 2017: Mark Hamill to host Carrie Fisher tribute
"Star Wars" fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Apart from the eighth installment of the Skywalker saga, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is coming to theaters in December, this year also marks the 40th anniversary of the "Star Wars" franchise and a Star Wars Celebration is happening in less than a couple of weeks.
However, it cannot be avoided for these events to have a bittersweet feel as one of the "Star Wars" icons, Carrie Fisher, will not be joining the celebrations anymore. Following her death in December 2016, which has affected the "Star Wars" community as a whole, this year's celebration is set to pay tribute to Fisher's legacy. It has been announced through the official Star Wars website that Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill is coming to this year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, and will be hosting a tribute to his on-screen sister.
Earlier this year, Hamill wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, in which he recalled what it was like working and being friends with Fisher. A portion of the article stated, "She was a handful. She was high maintenance. But my life would have been so much drabber and less interesting if she hadn't been the friend that she was."
Fans will be able to attend "Mark Hamill's Tribute to Carrie Fisher" on Friday, April 14. In the panel, he is said to remember the "talent, humor, and legacy" of his co-star.
Hamill is reported to be present in all four days of the event and he will also be taking the stage on the 16th with his own panel called "Hamill Himself," in which he will hold a Q&A with the audience and talk about a variety of topics. According to Screen Rant, Hamill is known to be a "consummate showman who can entertain the audience in a plethora of ways," so his solo panel should be an exciting one.
The Star Wars Celebration will take place on April 13–16, at the Orange Country Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
-
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Other than a love for all God's creatures great and small, is there something more significant going on with Bieber's tatt selection?
-
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
Womaniser, poet, convict and Anglican priest, John Donne's life was a re-enactment of the parable of the prodigal son.
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'
- Jailed Pakistani Christians offered freedom if they convert to Islam