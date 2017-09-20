'Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass' free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC

"Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass" is currently available for free for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Twitter/EAStarWars

About two months before the release of the highly anticipated sequel of the game, Electronic Arts is letting players get a free copy of "Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass" on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC. This promotion, however, is offered for a limited time.

Players do not have to wait anymore to experience the new version since EA already shared the original game's expansion packs for free across all three different platforms. In a move to possibly build up the hype for the "Star Wars Battlefront Season Pass," the company has allowed everyone to download the game at no cost.

It is important to note though that for players to access the Season Pass, they need to have the base game first. Whichever platform a player grabs it on, the new version will entitle them to all of the downloadable content (DLC) expansions released for "Battlefront." That includes some solid ones such as the Death Star-themed DLC, which consists of new maps, modes, hero units, and more.

Meanwhile, the ultimate edition of the "Star Wars Battlefront" is also available with a huge discount on all the platforms mentioned earlier. Aside from the base game, this version comes with the Season Pass, the DL-44 blaster, an Ion Grenade, Ion Torpedo, and a couple of exclusive emotes, namely Victory and Ion Shock.

For PC users, they can purchase the Ultimate Edition for only $5.09. On the other hand, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are eligible to buy the package on the Xbox Store at a discounted price of only $4.50.

Xbox players who want to buy the game's Ultimate Edition at the discounted price should first subscribe to Xbox Live Gold for $9.99/month. That will bring up the total cost of $14.49 — still a 50 percent discount from the regular price of "Star Wars Battle Front" Ultimate Edition, which is $29.99.

In the Origin Access page, the promo is up for a limited time only, but there is no specific schedule for its end. The sequel of "Star Wars Battlefront" will be released on Nov. 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.