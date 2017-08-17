'Star Wars: Battlefront II' to debut Starfighter Assault mode during GamesCon

"Star Wars Battlefront II" promotional photo. Facebook/EAStarWars

Electronic Arts announced that the upcoming "Star Wars: Battlefront II" video game will debut the live gameplay of the Starfighter Assault mode during the upcoming GamesCon.

The company made the announcement via an official blog post, saying that the live gameplay debut will also come with a never-before-seen trailer. Fans who wish to see the trailer can watch it live on Aug. 21 at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The game will pit two teams who will fight against each other in grand space battles across a number of stages set in the era of the original "Star Wars" trilogy. The gameplay will feature the Rebel Alliance ships battling it out against the Imperial Navy.

"Teams will face off in a swirling dogfight in the Fondor: Imperial Shipyard map, weaving around an Imperial Star Destroyer complete with speedy fighters, thundering bombers, distinct hero ships, and more," the blog post teased.

The map, called Fondor: Imperial Shipyard will also be featured in the upcoming live preview, and will be made available alongside the Themed Galactic Assault map in the game's beta starting Oct. 6. Players who pre-order the game will be able to access the beta earlier on Oct. 4.

The live gameplay preview will be fans' first glimpse of the game's much improved Starfighter combat system, which will feature new and superior controls compared to the previous "Battlefront" game. The preview will also showcase the "Star Wars: Battlefront II's" new customization options that are much more immersive, as well as a role-based team play that will be based on a brand-new class-based system.

While the previous "Battlefront" game found success and solid fan support, players have admitted that the game was lacking in certain areas, including space combat. The new installment will seek to remedy that by introducing the Starfighter Assault mode.

"Star Wars: Battlefront II" is set for a worldwide release on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.