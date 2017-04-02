'Star Wars Battlefront II' release date news: Shooter sequel's first trailer confirmed to debut in upcoming Star Wars Celebration 2017

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

EA's "Star Wars Battlefront II" will officially be unveiled in the annual Star Wars Celebration festival this month.

The shooter's first trailer makes its public debut during a panel at the said event, which is scheduled mid-April. The panel titled "The Galaxywide Premiere of 'Star Wars Battlefront II'" will feature a few members of the game's development team from Motive, DICE, and Criterion. Apart from revealing the trailer, the team is expected to share more details on the game's anticipated single player campaign. It will start at 2:30 p.m. EDT on April 15, and will be simultaneously streamed online for those who are not in attendance.

EA announced the sequel back in May before confirming earlier this year that the game will be commercially released this coming holiday season. The game's publisher also announced that "Star Wars Battlefront II" can be played at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Since the action-shooter's release coincides with the premiere of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," the game might include vehicles, characters, and planets from the upcoming film. It could also be featured in a subsequent downloadable content.

Earlier this year, EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen gave a few details about the new "Star Wars Battlefront" sequel at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. He mentioned that the forthcoming game will introduce a "lot of new characters" from the most recent "Star Wars" movies.

While he did not share the list of characters from the movie crossing over to the game, the EA executive hinted that the sequel will be "dramatically larger" than the original 2015 title. "The 'Star Wars' universe is just unbelievable to build games in because it's so vast," Jorgensen added.

"Star Wars Celebration 2017" takes place in Orlando, Florida, and will run from April 13 until April 16.

"Star Wars Battlefront II" is up for a fall 2017 release and it will likely be available for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4 platforms.