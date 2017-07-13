'Star Wars Battlefront 2' update: Open beta to feature Galactic Assault, Starfighter Assault modes

It looks like the wait will not be much longer. "Star Wars Battlefront II" fans will soon have the chance to get their hands on what the upcoming action shooter video game will offer.

Ahead of its November launch, "Star Wars Battlefront II" will host an open beta from Oct. 6 to 9 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Those who pre-ordered the video game will gain early access starting Oct. 4.

To help everyone prepare, publisher Electronic Arts' community manager, Jared Petty, listed some of the content gamers can expect from the open beta. Interestingly, the beta will feature two modes called Galactic Assault and Starfighter Assault.

To start with, the Galactic Assault mode will take place in the Naboo map. It will also feature four different trooper classes — Assault troopers who drive the line forward and advance to the front; Heavy troopers who utilized their powerful weapons to take ground; Officers who power up their teammates with buffs; and Specialists, who are in charge of laying traps and sniping from a distance.

In this mode, players can battle on either the side of the Republic Clone troopers or the Separatist droid army in the massive 40-player battle in the city of Theed. Players will also have the chance to control notorious "Star Wars" heroes and pilot prequel-era vehicles amid the battle.

The second mode is called the Multiplayer Starfighter Assault. While developer EA DICE refused to share in-depth details regarding the said mode, EA has suggested that players can participate in an epic assault "set during the original trilogy era, piloting an assortment of Star Wars' greatest ships in an objective-based, multi-stage battle."

More details about the Multiplayer Starfighter Assault mode will be revealed at this year's Gamescom, scheduled from Aug. 22 to 26. While waiting, fans can check out "Star Wars: Battlefront II's" official gameplay trailer below.