'Star Wars Battlefront 2' release date, gameplay news: Story mode to feature a different perspective

The sequel to "Star Wars Battlefront" is set to launch towards the end of the year. The new game will introduce a story mode that will be told from a different perspective.

The narrative will be seen from the point of view of an Imperial soldier named Iden Versio (Janina Gavankar). She is the leader of the Empire's Inferno Squad, a band of special operatives.

The move to utilize a different approach in the story mode came from game publisher Electronic Arts' (EA) decision to provide a more compelling experience for players. Mark Thompson, game director and developer at Motive Studios, explained this further in a behind-the-scenes teaser:

"I've always been a fan of the dark side. The idea of the Imperial perspective is you never really understand who they are as people or how the organization works. How can we distill that and how can we make a story around that?"

Players will be placed in the position of Versio and the story mode will take place during and after the events of "Return of the Jedi." This is the point when the Empire was defeated and the Death Star was destroyed by the Rebellion.

Players will get to see Versio's perspective of being the defeated underdog for the first time and will be able to make a wide array of Versio's decisions as the story progresses.

Aside from the story campaign, "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will also have an online multiplayer mode. Gavankar revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles back in June that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will have thrice the number of content than the original and will feature four classes for online gameplay namely Heavy, Assault, Sniper and Officer.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will launch on Nov. 17 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will retail for $60.