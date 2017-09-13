'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' news: Multiplayer beta details and features leaked

A promotional poster by the EA video game 'Star Wars: Battlefront 2.' Facebook/EAStarWars

The multiplayer beta for the video game "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is set to be available for those who have availed of the pre-orders on Oct. 4. However, most of the information about the game and its contents have already been leaked by multiple sources. Here is what fans can expect if they decide to delve into the game early during beta.

According to PC gamer, the details of the multiplayer beta was leaked on a Reddit thread by a person whose handle is "Some_Info." This person has become a reliable source of information about "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" way ahead of time before the news could be confirmed by the developers or the publicists themselves. Whoever this guy is, he has leaked information accurately, such as screenshots and what fans can expect from the game ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

What Some_Info revealed is that the beta will be including an in-game map called "Assault on Theed," which will be compatible for accommodating up to 40 players simultaneously as they pit against each other for an epic showdown in complete "Star Wars" fashion. "Starfighter Assault on Fondor" will be set in the time of the Empire's height. Another map that will be included in the beta is the "Strike on Takodana."

In addition to the multiplayer maps, there will be a mode that supports single players as well. This mode has no definite name, but it is definitely similar to that of a Skirmish or arcade type mode where players will be able to traverse through a "Star Wars" backdrop, eliminating opponents by whichever way he or she sees fit. The single player mode can very well serve as practice before players dive into the intense multiplayer action.

Another notable piece of information is that the download will be somewhere between 14 GB and 16GB. According to Kit Guru, heroes from the announcement will most assuredly be present, such as Darth Maul, Rey from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and Han Solo.

The beta for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be available on Oct. 6 to 9, but will be released earlier for those who pre-ordered the game which is on Oct. 4. The game will be fully released on Nov. 17 on the Xbox One, the PlayStation 4, and the PC.