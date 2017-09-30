'Star Wars Battlefront 2' news: Beta system requirements released

An X-wing fighter will also be one of the playable vehicles in "Star Wars Battlefront 2." EA official website

"Star Wars" fans should prepare for another disturbance in the force, as Electronic Arts (EA) has released the system requirements for the beta demo of "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

To be able to play the beta of the sequel to "Star Wars Battlefront" on the PC, owners will need to have a specific minimum set of hardware. A recommended hardware setup is also included should players want to play the game in its full detail and fidelity. Players should note that these requirements are only for the beta version and may change when the full game is readied for release. Depending on the developments, the system requirements may become more taxing or lighter.

At the minimum, PC owner will need 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, or a Windows 10 for the operating system (OS). An Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) FX-6350 or an Intel Core i5 6600K is required for the central processing unit (CPU). To load the game fast, 8 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory is needed, regardless of the brand. Players also would want to make sure that they have at least 15 GB of free hard drive space for the beta.

As for the most important component of a gaming PC, the graphics processing unit (GPU), an AMD Radeon HD 7850 or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 is necessary. Both should also have at least 2 GB of video memory.

Players wanting to max out the game's graphics with smooth frame rates will need a 64-Bit Windows 10 for the OS, an AMD FX 8350 Wraith or an Intel Core i7 6700 for the CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and for the GPU, an AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB version or an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB version.

A stable internet connection with a minimum speed of 512 kilobits per second (kbps) is also recommended

PC owners wanting to measure up their gaming systems against the upcoming "Star Wars Battlefront 2" beta can download it on Oct. 6 and can play until Oct. 9, along with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners. Those who pre-ordered the full game can acquire and begin the beta two days earlier, Oct. 4.