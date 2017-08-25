'Star Wars Battlefront 2' gameplay news: Starfighter Assault footage revealed

Stormtroopers in "Star Wars Battlefront 2" YoutTube/EA Star Wars

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is on a roll. Following a leak and a trailer is ten minutes of gameplay footage from the upcoming game, as well as a Starfighter Assault reveal during Electronic Arts' press conference at Gamescom 2017, which is being held from Aug. 22 to 26.

To be released two years after the first "Battlefront," the sequel game looks to be building on the success of the first game while adding a new single player mode.

The developer company premiered a multiplayer space battle, with 24 teams in a fight above the planet Fendor. The demo showed the class-based ships in the game, which includes X-Wing and Y-Wing, among others. Hero ships with special abilities include Poe Damron's black X-Wing, Darth Maul's Scimitar and Han Solo's Millennium Falcon.

The official Starfighter Assault gameplay trailer was released earlier, featuring game engine footage and giving fans a glimpse of various ships and maps.

A new ad for the game was leaked recently, showing players more in-game footage. Much like the footage shown at Gamescom, the ad shows a high-tension space battle between several ships and Jedi. It also mentions how Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition buyers get to play the game earlier.

The game comes in two editions — the standard edition to be sold for $60 and the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition to be sold for $80. The game's premium version allows player access three days before the game's official release date, as well as unlockable weapons and equipment for the game's Officer, Assault, Heavy and Specialist classes.

Janina Gavinkar, who plays the lead character Iden Versio in the game, told the audience at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017) that "Battlefront 2" will contain three times more content than the original. The game will also have Battle Points which can be used to unlock heroes like Rey and Darth Maul.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.