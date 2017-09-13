'Star Wars Battlefront 2' beta details leak: Strike on Takodana map, new Skirmish mode to be introduced

A promotional poster for the EA video game "Star Wars Battlefront 2." Facebook/EAStarWars

The multiplayer beta for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" has yet to be released, although major details about the gameplay have already surfaced online. A reliable leaker spilled some information about the beta, including new battle modes and maps.

According to VG 24/7, the leaked details about "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" beta were posted by a Reddit user known as Some_Info.

According to the leaker, the beta will include a new multiplayer map called Strike on Takodana. It will be among the new maps that the players can choose to explore as a group. Also, the upcoming beta will also have a new Skirmish mode, which is based on the same multiplayer mode introduced in the first "Battlefront" game.

To note, the first Skirmish was a co-op-focused game mode that followed an arcade-scoring setup. It included modified maps where the players obtained different types of weapons and power-ups. As for the new Skirmish, the mode will support online co-op for two players and have different views via split-screen.

Other details from the Redditor also confirmed previous reports about the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" multiplayer beta. For one, the beta will include the Assault on Theed map, which can cater up to 40 players. Another multiplayer mode called the Starfighter Assault on Fondor is also confirmed with the capacity of 24 players, PC Gamer reported.

As for the heroes appearing on "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" multiplayer beta, the Reddit leak confirmed that the roster of characters featured at EA Play 2017 in June will be among them. It is also possible that a Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT) vehicle will finally be shown in "Battlefront 2" through the upcoming beta.

Some_Info is considered as a reliable source of leaked information when it comes to "Star Wars Battlefront 2" as he correctly reported gameplay content before publisher Electronic Arts was able to reveal them at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017. The Redditor was also the first to post the screenshots of the game's closed alpha version before the actual announcement.

Players who have pre-ordered "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be the first to access the multiplayer beta starting on Wednesday, Oct. 4. The rest will be given access starting on Friday, Oct. 6, and the beta run will last until Monday, Oct. 9.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC on Friday, Nov. 17.