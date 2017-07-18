'Star Wars 9' plot details, news: New director continues filming despite criticism

When Colin Trevorrow took the helm of "Star Wars: Episode IX," many voiced out their concerns. Although the director led "Jurassic World" to a box-office success, his latest film "The Book of Henry" solicited widespread negative reviews.

Despite the critical mauling and rumors that Lucasfilm is looking for a replacement, Trevorrow continues to film the movie. He also assured fans that his team are putting in a lot of hard work into the project as they are all passionate about it.

"Not only dId I grow up on these stories, like all of us did, but I think that the values of 'Star Wars' are values that I hold very close and very dear in my life," the director shared to The Hollywood Reporter last July 15. "I hope everybody would realize that the set of stories has affected me as deeply in my life as it has affected them."

He also said, "Everybody involved in that movie is passionate about it and worked on it very hard and continues to work on it very hard."

For the worried fans, Trevorrow guaranteed that he has their concerns in mind. He recognizes that they have a "personal relationship" with stories of the "Star Wars" franchise therefore he needs to create a "deeply emotionally resonant and satisfying" film that fans all over the world are going to appreciate.

Advertisement

He continued to explain that he is not in full control of the film, as what most people wrongly assume. He said that in making "Star Wars: Episode IX," he works in collaboration with the producers to make sure they are on the "same page and making the same movie."

"Star Wars: Episode IX" picks up on an extra scene from "The Last Jedi." According to Trevorrow's MTV podcast interview back on June 15, the said scene's key plot points include Rey (Daisy Ridley) training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Finn (John Boyega) going undercover in The First Order.

Sources: http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/colin-trevorrow-defends-star-wars-episode-ix-directing-gig-book-henry-reviews-1021534, http://www.mtv.com/news/podcasts/happy-sad-confused/colin-trevorrow-sam-richardson/