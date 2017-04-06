'Star Wars 8' plot rumors: New 'Casino planet' seen in leaked set photos called Canto Bight?

It has been reported that the eighth installment of the saga, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," might feature some planets from the previous films. However, it will be taking the viewers to new ones as well.

Last month, leaked set photos shot in the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia circulated online, which gave the fans a glimpse of a location that had the elements and exteriors of a casino. This new location is being referred to as a "casino planet." However, it does not offer much information about the film's plot, except that it is an entirely new world that will be explored in the upcoming film.

Since each installment in the Skywalker saga has introduced a new planet, it is no surprise that "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will follow the pattern.

According to Making Star Wars, trusted sources have revealed that this new world is called "Canto Bight." If it is not the planet's actual name, it could just also be a code name. Since the production is pretty strict on keeping plot details confidential, there is no certainty how "Canto Bight" will play out in the film.

Last year, there were rumors that Benicio del Toro's character will be connected to this particular casino, but nothing is clear as of now. Hopefully, more clues will be revealed during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on April 14.

In other news, Express UK has reported that "Star Wars" theorist Mike Zeroh thinks that the highly anticipated movie will feature a lightsaber duel between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his nephew Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), through a flashback. "It was reported that Mark Hamill couldn't keep up in certain sequences," Zeroh reportedly said in a video. "That to me sounds like Mark Hamill was engaging in a lightsaber duel against Adam Driver, playing characters Luke and Kylo Ren of course." The information is said to be from his sources in Pinewood Studios and Ireland.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.