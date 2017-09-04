'Star Wars 8' plot news: 'The Last Jedi' and 'Rogue One' connection confirmed

The uninhabited planet Crait from the "Star Wars" universe. Lucasfilm

A new entry in the official "Star Wars" databank confirms a long-speculated connection between "Rogue One" and "The Last Jedi."

The planet Crait has been added to the "Star Wars" databank, which hints at the Resistance's new base in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi:"

"Now uninhabited, Crait is a mineral world dusted by a layer of white salt, reflecting the planet's sunlight. It was once the site of a Rebel Alliance outpost, and has become a haven for the fleeing Resistance forces," reads the location's description.

Fans may recall this information if they saw the "Ultimate Visual Guide" that came with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." There was an entry in the book about the character Lt. Heff Tobber with the following description:

"Lieutenant Heff Tobber had been stationed as a transport pilot at the rebels' Crait outpost prior to its abandonment."

Lt. Tober was an X-wing pilot, portrayed during the "Rogue One" final battle scene by First Assistant Director Toby Hefferman.

Making Star Wars also wrote about a battle on the previously unnamed planet, describing it as "Mars with snow on it." The databank entry sets this straight by clarifying that the planet is covered by white salt, not snow.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will continue the sequel saga of the original trilogy, following Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as they follow the legacy of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford). The screenplay was written by Rian Johnson, who is also the director of the upcoming film.

The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, Andy Serkis as Supreme Leader Snoke, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO and Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premieres in theaters on Dec. 15.