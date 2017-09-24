'Star Wars 8' plot, cast news: Mark Hamill accidentally reveals new trailer release date

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is set for release on Dec. 15. Facebook/StarWarsPH

"Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi" is set for release in three months' time, but film enthusiasts are desperate for another trailer. Apparently, the wait is almost over, as actor Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) seemingly hinted at the release date of the highly anticipated clip in a now-deleted tweet.

The first and proper look at the eighth installment arrived during Star Wars Celebration, featuring a behind-the-scenes video that was also released in July. However, no trailer came out after this. Now, it seems fans only have a couple of weeks to wait if the deleted tweet of Hamill was correct.

Replying to a fan asking about the new "Star Wars 8" trailer, the 65-year-old icon seemingly hinted the much-awaited clip. He wrote, "Watch Monday Night Football on Monday October 9th — for no reason in particular." Although Hamill has been known as a man of few words when it comes to spoilers, the fact that the response was deleted adds an extra level of intrigue.

It is highly possible that Hamill was teasing the new trailer. After all, the actor has been known to troll his followers, as it can be recalled that he jested about Rey (played by Daisy Ridley) being Luke's daughter at the Star Wars Celebration.

Moreover, the American actor previously revealed that he came up with his own Luke Skywalker's backstory for "Star Wars 8." He told AP, "There's just decades of history that's unknown. So I was wondering how they're going to handle all this. Now, obviously, with 'Force Awakens,' JJ [Abrams] had a full plate. It was inevitable that they would push me down the line."

He further explained, "In this new one, I was saying to Rian Johnson, 'I need to know my backstory.' It was kind of unclear. You read where he is now and what he's doing now and sort of have to fill in the blanks for yourself." Hamill then admitted that he made his own backstory, but it was, apparently, not about Luke anymore.

"Star Wars 8: The Last Jedi" is set for release in cinemas on Dec. 15.