'Star Trek: Discovery' spoilers: Story will reflect today's current events

The promotional poster for the CBS show 'Star Trek: Discovery.' Facebook/StarTrekNetflix

There are numerous fans of the science fiction epic "Star Trek," and they are all excited for the promising "Star Trek: Discovery," which is a prequel to the original Gene Roddenbery story of 1966. It would appear that the creators of the show are intending to mirror the parallelisms between events that will occur in the show, and Trump's America today.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the conflicts in the upcoming series are inspired by current events specifically, the ideas and pursuits of the conflicting political parties in the 2016 elections. One of the showrunners, Aaron Harberts said that race, and the opposing political views of the Klingons, which are the series' long-time villains, will heavily reflect today's issues.

The big question here is, will the show be able to pull it off and make a significant impact with its parallel social commentary? Harberts even went on to say that as they have been in production, the unfolding of real life events after Trump's victory in the elections have been closely watched by him and the other producers. They have taken into consideration the events that are happening now in Korea, and audiences might see that parallelism in the show.

TV Guide has provided an interesting article about things to expect in the new "Star Trek" series, and one of them is the cast member's ethnic diversity. This casting implementation not only honors and reflect the original 60's show, but it is a relevant vehicle toward mirroring the more sensitive topics of today's issue towards minorities. The Klingons will be used to shake and question fundamental morals and virtues of society.

According to CNet, the show will also be deviating from the generally feel-good nature of the six previous iterations of "Star Trek." Given that the story immediately brings the audience to a time of war, then fans should not really emotionally invest in any of the characters just yet. From a realistic point of view, people die in wars – and from the looks of it, audiences should prepare themselves for some heart-wrenching deaths.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere this Sept. 24 on CBS, and will eventually make it to the networks very own streaming platform on CBS All Access. It will be released on Netflix on Sept. 25.