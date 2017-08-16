'Star Trek: Discovery' spoilers, plot news: EP teases Michael Burnham's obsession with the Klingons

A screenshot showing the facial features of a modified Klingon on "Star Trek: Discovery" YouTube/Netflix

The much-awaited "Star Trek: Discovery" is almost here. Hence, executive producer Alex Kurtzman has revealed major plot points for the upcoming science-fiction series.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Kurtzman revealed First Officer Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) obsession with the Klingons. Interestingly, the extraterrestrial humanoid warriors were responsible for the death of her parents.

"She is fascinated and fixated on alien races; particularly the Klingons, for reasons that we'll come to understand are very personal for her," Kurtzman, 43, explained. "Given the fact that we're at war with the Klingons in the show, she's going to have a lot to say and do about it."

However, the war with the Klingons may not last that long as suggested by Kurtzman. Since he wants each season to be about a different theme, the series' second installment would tackle the aftermath of the said war.

While nothing is set in stone yet, Kurtzman also hinted about "Star Trek: Discovery's" future installments, including Bryan Fuller's planned anthology series. For him, the sci-fi series is not just one season's worth of television.

"I've now fallen in love with the characters on this ship [Discovery]," he said. "I like seeing them. I like being with them... I think the idea might be that there are more 'Star Trek' series [further down the line]."

This comes shortly after it was reported that writer and director Nicholas Meyer is said to be developing a prequel series about the franchise's notable villain, Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban). The planned project will reportedly fill in the gaps between the "Space Seed" episode and the 1982 film, "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Also starring Terry Serpico, Sam Vartholomeos, Maulik Pancholy, Doug Jones, James Frain and Michelle Yeoh, "Star Trek: Discovery" is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS. The succeeding episodes will stream on CBS All Access.

Check out the full trailer below.