'Star Trek: Discovery' spoilers: New trailer drops details on upcoming episodes

Earlier this week, "Star Trek: Discovery" launched its first two episodes, offering a glimpse at some interesting highlights from the series. A newly released trailer was also dropped, revealing details about the upcoming installments of the sci-fi show.

Almost every "Star Trek" shows start with a similar primer — the intro to a ship or a space station, viewers meet the Captain, the show explains how the leader assembled the crew, and then it wraps off to the next adventure. The "Star Trek: Discovery" trailer also follows the same formula.

The trailer utilized the first two minutes to explain the tragic backstory and introduce the main characters. It mostly focused on Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and how she had to contend with the threat of forthcoming war, both on board and from a distant area.

The clip gave fans a look at what is next for Burnham and her allies. It revealed how the commander will find herself on the Discovery and hinted at the trials that are to come for her in following episodes. She was also shown together with Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and Kelpian officer Lieutenant Commander Saru (Doug Jones) aboard the ship.



While the clip drops details about remaining episodes of season 1, producer Alex Kurtzman divulged to The Hollywood Reporter that if a season 2 is ordered, it would not air in 2019. He assured that the team will take their time for a possible sequel, following from the delays that happened in the first installment.

Kurtzman explained, "Breaking story is, in some ways, the easier and faster thing; it's the ability to execute on it that's much harder. We want to take the right amount of time and don't want to rush."

The remaining episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" season 1 will continue to air every Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ETD on CBS All Access.