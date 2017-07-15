'Star Trek: Discovery' spoilers: Burnham's 'difficult choice' leads her to a different ship
With "Star Trek: Discovery" only a few months away from its premiere, executive producers Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg gave some important details that could shed light on the plot of the upcoming series. They reveal that in the pilot episode, the main character makes a difficult choice with great consequences.
The series will introduce protagonist Michael Burnham, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, as a First Officer in Starship Shenzhou. She then makes a decision that is the "most difficult choice you can make," Harberts told Entertainment Weekly: "It affects her, affects Starfleet, affects the Federation, it affects the entire universe." The said choice leads her to a different ship — the Starship Discovery.
The showrunners also said that Burnham, while fully human, has spent a lot of time on planet Vulkan. Sarek, the father of popular "Star Trek" character Spock, plays an important role in her life. Burnham will be the first human to attend the Vulcan Learning Center as a child and then the Vulcan Science Academy as a young woman.
In the spirit of deviation from the norm, Burnham, who was deliberately given a man's name, will also be the first "Star Trek" lead who is not a captain. Asked about the advantages of this choice, Berg responded, "The advantage to her not being in charge of the bridge right now is we get to tell stories from a very different point of view. It's a fresh feeling because we're not on the bridge all the time. We get access to more parts of the ship."
Joining Martin-Green in the cast are Michelle Yeoh who plays Philippa Georgiou, captain of Starship Shenzhou, Jason Isaac who portrays Captain Lorca of the Starship Discovery, and James Frain who plays Sarek.
"Star Trek: Discovery" will air on CBS starting Sept. 24 with a two-part premiere.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat
- Live Aid: the generation-defining event that helped save a people – but left a tainted legacy
- Charlie Gard parents given new hope as judge hints at possible change of mind
- Controversial French archbishop warns of 'great replacement' by Muslims
- 'Great pain and dismay': Another priest killed in Mexico