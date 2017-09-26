'Star Trek: Discovery' season 1 episode 3 release date, plot news: Captain Lorca recruits mutineer Burnham for different purpose

Promotional poster of "Star Trek: Discovery" from CBS. Official CBS website

In the next episode of "Star Trek: Discovery," Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) has to serve time for her crimes of mutiny and defying captain's orders but instead gets recruited by Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) to investigate some incidents.

The latest trailer for the next episode titled "Context is for Kings" shows Burnham in the custody of the Federation and heading for prison but instead ends up on board the USS Discovery helmed by Captain Lorca. It appears that she has no idea why she is on the ship and for what reason. Lorca however tells her, "I have something on deck that requires every trained mind available."

Apparently, something strange is happening on the ship and Burnham was brought there to investigate those incidents. She still, however, feels broken about what happened with Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) whom she disobeyed and who died at the hands of T'Kuvma (Chris Obi) aboard his Klingon warship.

In the last episode, Georgiou managed to blow up the Klingon radio jammers and was able to teleport onto the enemy ship along with Burnham undetected. They intended to take T'Kuvma as a prisoner but were greeted with enemy gunfire. They spotted the Klingon villain but he stabbed Georgiou in the chest. Burnham saw this and immediately shot and killed T'Kuvma with her weapon.

Burnham wanted to bring Georgiou's body back to the USS Shenzhou but had no time to do so because there were Klingons headed in her direction. She returned to the Shenzhou where she was apprehended by the Federation authorities and sentenced to imprisonment.

In the next episode, Burnham still appears to be living with the guilt of Georgiou's death and it remains to be seen how she will be able to recover from that traumatizing experience.

"Star Trek: Discovery" season 1 episode 3 will air on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS All Access.