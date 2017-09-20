'Star Trek: Discovery' release date, plot news: First four episode titles revealed

The promotional poster for the CBS show "Star Trek: Discovery." Facebook/StarTrekNetflix

The first four episode titles of the widely anticipated "Star Trek: Discovery" has been revealed, thanks to a trailer released by network CBS.

Titles for episodes 1-4 of #StarTrekDiscovery have been revealed! Stream the world premiere this Sunday: https://t.co/4RMvmz6Rwi pic.twitter.com/WvQ6DLF0O2 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) September 18, 2017

CBS posted a new trailer video on Twitter and on their official website on Sept. 18. It reveals the show's first four episode titles, the first of which is titled "The Vulcan Hello."

"The Vulcan Hello" appears to be a reference to lead character Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who was raised by Sarek (James Frain) on the planet Vulcan, as Michael's parents both died during a visit to the Vulcan Learning Center because of a Klingon attack.

Sarek is the father of the famous "Star Trek" character Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy in the original series.

The first episode's synopsis simply reads, "New worlds and civilizations are explored by new members of the 'Star Trek' universe."

"Battle of the Binary Stars" is the title of the second episode of the show, which may be a reference to the conflict that led to the war between the Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire.

The third episode is titled "Context is for Kings" while the fourth episode is called "The Butcher's Knife Cares Not for the Lamb's Cry." It is unclear what the episodes could be pertaining to, as neither the Federation of Planets nor the Klingon Empire is ruled by a king.

The series is set 10 years before the start of the original series and features T'Kuvma (Chris Obi), leader of the Klingon Empire, calling for the unity the Klingon houses by provoking a war with the Federation of Planets.

Martin-Green, an African-American actress, headlines "Star Trek: Discovery" as the first woman of color to take on a lead role in the "Star Trek" franchise.

"My casting says that the sky is the limit for all of us," Martin-Green told Independent. "Having me as the first black lead of a Star Trek, just blasts that into a million pieces. I am eternally grateful that the diverse casting of our show means that we are now a part of the conversation and hopefully a part of making the world a better place, as cliché as this sounds."

"Star Trek: Discovery" will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS. The rest of the episodes will stream on CBS All Access.