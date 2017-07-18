'Star Trek: Discovery' release date, plot details: Creator explains why Klingons look different in reboot
EP Harberts says the Klingons never had a permanent look.
The first trailer of "Star Trek: Discovery" startled fans when it revealed a new look for the Klingons, a race of humanoid warriors originating from the planet Qo'nOs. After the change has caused an intergalactic commotion, executive producer Aaron Harberts recently decided to speak up, explaining that the Klingons never really had a permanent look throughout the history of the "Start Trek" franchise.
"In different versions of 'Trek', the Klingons have never been completely consistent," Harberts told Entertainment Weekly last July 17. "We will introduce several different houses with different styles. Hopefully, fans will become more invested in the characters than worried about the redesign."
In the first official preview of the CBS series, which can be viewed on YouTube, the Klingons were shown with a completely alien look and claw-like fingers. They have slits for eyes, a wide nose, and a thick set of lips. The new version of Klingons also have a thick, shell-like skin that resembles that of a crab's.
Back in the 1966 original series, the Klingons looked a lot like humans with blackface makeup. They began to appear more like aliens in the 1979 "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" where a gruff, jagged teeth, and ridged foreheads were added to their look.
In later years, the Klingons began to look more deeply alien as different adaptations make bold visual choices. For instance, in the 2013 film "Star Trek Into Darkness" by JJ Abrams, the Klingons were also given a different look, but the production got away with the excuse that their film was set in an alternate timeline.
The new series was initially developed exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.K. However, U.S. fans can still watch episodes of the show through Netflix.
"Star Trek: Discovery" premieres Sept. 24.
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
-
Antisemitism and musicians row: Now Christian evangelical calls for boycott of Roger Waters concert
An American evangelical Christian leader is calling for a boycott and picket of a concert starring the former Pink Floyd rock artist Roger Waters in Miami this evening.
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- It it 'extremism' to believe in climate change? 4 in 10 people says it is
- Pastor and doting father of five killed as plane crashes shortly after take-off
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- Prince William and Kate make sombre visit to Nazi death camp in Poland
- Trump's relationship with Putin 'will help save human lives,' says leading Russian Orthodox bishop
- Muslims in Quebec denied cemetery despite Mosque shooting victims being sent abroad for burial
- Muslims worshipping in Jerusalem streets after call for boycott of Temple Mount over metal detectors
- Netanyahu tells Christian evangelicals they are Israel's best friends in the world
- Man shot dead on son's first birthday in India 'over inter-faith marriage'