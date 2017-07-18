Entertainment
'Star Trek: Discovery' release date, plot details: Creator explains why Klingons look different in reboot

EP Harberts says the Klingons never had a permanent look.

Charmagne Nojas

A screenshot showing the facial features of a modified Klingon in "Star Trek: Discovery"YouTube/Netflix

The first trailer of "Star Trek: Discovery" startled fans when it revealed a new look for the Klingons, a race of humanoid warriors originating from the planet Qo'nOs. After the change has caused an intergalactic commotion, executive producer Aaron Harberts recently decided to speak up, explaining that the Klingons never really had a permanent look throughout the history of the "Start Trek" franchise.

"In different versions of 'Trek', the Klingons have never been completely consistent," Harberts told Entertainment Weekly last July 17. "We will introduce several different houses with different styles. Hopefully, fans will become more invested in the characters than worried about the redesign."

In the first official preview of the CBS series, which can be viewed on YouTube, the Klingons were shown with a completely alien look and claw-like fingers. They have slits for eyes, a wide nose, and a thick set of lips. The new version of Klingons also have a thick, shell-like skin that resembles that of a crab's.

Back in the 1966 original series, the Klingons looked a lot like humans with blackface makeup. They began to appear more like aliens in the 1979 "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" where a gruff, jagged teeth, and ridged foreheads were added to their look.

In later years, the Klingons began to look more deeply alien as different adaptations make bold visual choices. For instance, in the 2013 film "Star Trek Into Darkness" by JJ Abrams, the Klingons were also given a different look, but the production got away with the excuse that their film was set in an alternate timeline.

Advertisement

The new series was initially developed exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the U.K. However, U.S. fans can still watch episodes of the show through Netflix.

"Star Trek: Discovery" premieres Sept. 24.

Sources: ew.com/tv/2017/07/17/star-trek-discovery-klingons-photo/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoV3kc05Nwc
