'Star Trek: Discovery' news: Sonequa Martin-Green's role officially revealed; actress teases 'bigger, rawer' spin-off
Months after CBS announced her casting, Sonequa Martin-Green's mysterious "Star Trek: Discovery" role has been revealed.
"The Walking Dead" star has been tapped to play the lead role of First Officer Michael Burnham. The character serves second in command on a starship and ranks below the captain. According to reports, executive producer Bryan Fuller originally described Martin-Green's character as a lieutenant commander. Since that rank can also be the ship's First Officer in the "Star Trek" universe, she will likely be both.
"Discovery" marks the first time in the franchise that a lead character has not been a ship's captain. Fuller previously confirmed that the change was made to let the show tell a different story. Media outlets assumed Martin-Green's character was named "Rainsford," but it turned out to be just a code name put out by the production.
Speaking with TV Line, the 32-year-old actress confirmed that she has been shooting for quite some time now. The plot of the series is being kept under wraps but she was able to some vague teasers on what fans can expect. "This iteration of 'Star Trek' is going to have a different take than the others in the 'Star Trek' canon," the actress revealed. "It's going to be bigger, rawer and grittier . . . and the story's going to build on itself. It's going to be a tremendous journey."
Before he stepped down as showrunner last year, Fuller hinted that the show's new lead star will be a "lieutenant commander — with caveats."
Martin-Green is joined by other main cast members including Jason Isaacs ("The OA") as Capt. Lorca, Michelle Yeoh ("Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon") as captain of the Shenzhou, James Frain ("True Blood") as Spock's father Sarek, and Maulik Pancholy ("30 Rock") as Dr. Nambue.
Initially slated for an early 2017 release, the show has since been pushed back twice. "Star Trek: Discovery" is now scheduled to launch sometime in late summer or early fall on CBS All Access.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea