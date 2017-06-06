'Star Trek: Discovery' news: George Takei slams critics of new Star Trek series

"Star Trek," the popular science fiction television series, has finally returned after ending its last season in 2005. "Star Trek: Discovery" is set to come out this fall of 2017. It is the newest since "Star Trek: Enterprise" ended more than 10 years ago. Not everyone is happy about it though, with people claiming that it is for social justice warriors (SJW). George Takei, who was part of "Star Trek: The Original Series," disagrees strongly though.

SJW is meant to demean anyone who advocates of homosexuality and women's rights, the equal treatment of disabled people, and respect to minority groups in a derogatory way. Some have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment in the upcoming show.

Takei, who used to play Hikaru Sulu, immediately dismissed them as trolls. In an interview on MSNBC, Takei said that these trolls say things without knowing what they are talking about or worse, without knowing the history of what they are talking about.

So, the new Star Trek: Discovery series looks like boring SJW trash. Basically the NuTrek movies with a low-ranking token white guy. — Douglas (@DesScorp) May 21, 2017

Star Trek Discovery aka "SJW The Next Generation" Trailer Drops. Seems BLM made the trailer... — Michael Burns (@ooohouchburn) May 18, 2017

Star Trek Discovery: The only white males are a Vulcan a-hole and a wimpy helmsman. This show appears to be fully SJW converged. — LubertDas (@lubertdas) May 18, 2017

According to CBS, "Star Trek: Discovery" will feature a new ship, new characters, and new missions. It is also set roughly ten years before the original "Star Trek" series. Apparently, "Balance of Terror," one of the greatest "Star Trek" episodes, plays a major role in the story of "Star Trek: Discovery." Even though it is still hard to determine exactly what "Discovery" will be about, Bryan Fuller, the creator of the latest "Star Trek" series, dropped a hint on Twitter during the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek."

A FAVORITE TOS EPISODE "BALANCE OF TERROR" IS A TOUCHSTONE FOR THE #STARTREKDISCOVERY STORY ARC #STARTREK50 #LLAP50 pic.twitter.com/3UqKS46Tnu — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) September 9, 2016

In an interview with Collider, Fuller mentioned that it was a dream come true for him to finally be able to write for "Star Trek." Fuller also shared that there will be thirteen episodes for "Star Trek: Discovery" and that all episodes have already been written. He also added that there will just be one story to be told over the thirteen episodes. It will no longer be like the former "Star Trek" seasons wherein there was one story per episode and people got to watch mission after mission solved on a weekly basis. If in the past people got their "Star Trek" fix, this time they will be left looking for more, week after week.

"Star Trek" is a science fiction television series that first aired in the United States in 1966 on NBC. The first series was simply called "Star Trek" but is now known as "The Original Series." There have since been six "Star Trek Series." The five others, in order of their release are "The Animated Series," "The Next Generation," "Deep Space Nine," "Voyager," and "Enterprise."