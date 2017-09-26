'Star Trek: Discovery' drives record single day signup for CBS All Access

"Star Trek: Discovery" drives most single day signup for CBS All Access. Facebook/StarTrekNetflix

The brand new sci-fi series "Star Trek: Discovery" is off to a solid start as its premiere sets a record single day signup for the CBS All Access video-on-demand service.

The new show broke the record previously set by the telecast of the Grammy Awards back in February. While the network would not disclose actual figures, the real test would be turning those free trials into paid subscriptions at the end of the first month.

Aside from the single day record, All Access also saw its best week and best month ever in terms of new signups. This is in part because of the fall kickoff of the NFL on CBS, and the season finale of "Big Brother" and "Big Brother Live Feeds."

According to CBS, the All Access and Showtime services are expected to hit more than four million subscribers by the end of the year. The solid fan base of a new "Star Trek" series should be able to help the company achieve that plan.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is the newest title in the franchise and marks its return to television following three successful movies. J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" rebooted the franchise in 2009, and was followed by "Star Trek Into Darkness" in 2013 and "Star Trek Beyond" in 2016.

The network also launched a companion after-show series for the sci-fi title in "After Trek." The after-show is hosted by Matt Mira and will be available on CBS All Access following new episodes of "Discovery."

The premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" had a strong complement of male viewers, even as it was released alongside NBC's Sunday Night Football. The live audience for the show was composed of 55 percent male viewers, which figured to around five million people, while its female viewers were estimated at 4.5 million.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Discovery" will be available every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.