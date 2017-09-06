'Star Trek: Discovery' cast and release date: Cast members share background stories of their characters

A promotional poster for the CBS television show 'Star Trek: Discovery' — featuring Klingon L'Rell. Facebook/StarTrekNetflix

As it draws closer, more information on the CBS television show "Star Trek: Discovery " has been released. Updates have been steadily flowing regarding the cast, and teasers have become more prevalent. CBS is definitely outdoing themselves by hyping the show.

A new trailer was released on Monday, Sept. 5 titled "Fortune Favors the Bold." The trailer contained a lot of new information about what fans can expect from the series. In the background, actor Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca, can be heard saying the words "You are explorers. You chose to go where no one has gone before." This is definitely a testament on what the highly anticipated first season will focus on.

One of the cast members, Ken Mitchell, plays the terrifying looking Klingon Kol. Mitchell goes into great detail about the character he portrays in an interview with the official Star Trek website. Apparently, Kol is similar to that of an overlord of all the Klingon. Being a race that thrives in conflict, Kol disagrees with many of the other Klingon houses, but is still considered by Mitchell to be an alpha nonetheless. Kol will be looking to obtain power in the show.

Sonequa Martin-Green will be playing a major role in the series as First Officer Michael Burnham. She is reported to have a complicated role in the story. Her character is the first human to attend a Vulcan school — which Trekkies would know to be a very big deal. James Frain plays Sarek, Spock's father. He will have a monumental impact on her life as she becomes a member of Starfleet. The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Doug Jones, and Mary Wiseman.

"Star Trek: Discovery" will be set roughly a decade before the events of the original series, and will focus more on how the events led to the original narrative by Gene Rodenberry. It will be aired on Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.