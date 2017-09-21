St. Vincent news: 'Masseduction' album details, tour dates released

A screenshot from St. Vincent's "New York" music video. YouTube/St. Vincent

With only a few weeks until "Masseduction" is released, singer St. Vincent has dropped more details about the upcoming album and its accompanying world tour.

"Masseduction" will feature 13 tracks, including the already released singles "New York" and "Los Ageless," and will feature contributions from Jenny Lewis, Tuck & Patti, Kamasi Washington, and Greg Leisz. The singer's ex-girlfriend, Cara Delevingne ("Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" and "Suicide Squad"), will also provide backup vocals.

While the upcoming album is all about sex, drugs, and sadness, St. Vincent enlisted the help of pop hitmaker, Jack Antonoff, to give her complex compositions from the '80s-enlivened verve.

"I found it to be like shaking up a can of soda and then opening the top," St. Vincent, whose real name is Anne Erin "Annie" Clark, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I found it very effervescent and exciting. Oftentimes great things would happen — they would just burst out."

To promote "Masseduction," St. Vincent will be heading the "Fear the Future" tour. It will kick off on Nov. 14 at the Fillmore Detroit and is scheduled to conclude on Dec. 2 at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. Further details will be announced at a later date.

In addition to "Masseduction" and "Fear the Future" tour, St. Vincent has also been attached to direct the film adaptation of Oscar Wilde's 1890 novel "The Picture of Dorian Gray." The script is being written by David Birke, whose previous works include 2016's "Elle," 2014's "13 Sins," and 2003's "Gacy."

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" film adaptation, however, will not feature a hedonistic man whose self-portrait ages while he remains young eternally. Instead, the title character will be a woman, though no actress has been attached yet.

There is no word yet on when "The Picture of Dorian Gray" will begin production.