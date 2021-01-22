Spring Harvest makes 'tough decision' to cancel Minehead and Skegness events

Spring Harvest has made the "tough decision" to pull the plug on its in-person gatherings planned for Minehead and Skegness this April.

It is the second year in a row that the physical gathering has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Organisers Essential Christian said it will proceed with an online event that had been planned to complement the physical gathering.

"We remain confident in Butlin's ability to deliver safe and secure holidays," said Essential Christian CEO Phil Loose.

"This decision hasn't been made lightly and is due to the unique and complex nature of the live event with its massive volunteer team, huge children's programme and large additional infrastructure."

This year's online event will take place around the theme of the "Unrivalled" God, with more details to be released soon.

Spring Harvest also confirmed that it is in talks with Butlin's - the traditional venue of its in-person gatherings - about events for 2022.

Loose added: "We want to thank you for your prayers and your patience during recent weeks in particular. We now look forward to welcoming you to Spring Harvest starting Easter Sunday evening as we worship, learn, laugh and take time to reflect together on a challenging year; celebrating the Unrivalled God."