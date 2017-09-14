Entertainment
Spotify teams up with Hulu for a new bundle; discount targets students

Dianne Francisco

A photo of a set of earphones with the 'Spotify' logo in the background.Reuters/Christian Hartmann

Spotify and Hulu have teamed up for a new entertainment bundle that targets college students in the United States. The two companies came up with the idea of lowering the price of a subscription plan for one person, which is usually $9.99; now, students can avail it for only $4.99.

According to TechCrunch, this discounted bundle was originally made by Spotify with their existing student plan. Working with Hulu, college students will not only have the advantage of having access to Spotify Premium; they will also enjoy Hulu's Limited Commercials program.

For now, the two streaming giants only have a discounted subscription plan specifically for students. However, they plan to expand their offerings to all their prospective subscribers in the future. As for the specific date on when is it happening, Spotify and Hulu have not given out any details just yet regarding that.

The timing of their partnership is just right since Spotify is now thinking of adding video streaming to their playlists. In fact, this is something that the company would like to focus on. According to Bloomberg, this is not the first time that Spotify attempted to incorporate videos in their platform because they tried this even before Hulu, Vevo and YouTube TV became popular in the market.

Unfortunately, Spotify did not get any success from doing that before because they were not able to handle the right deals, which consequently led them to abandon the said project. Since they already have a bad experience from incorporating video deals in their system, they now know that they better not do that from scratch.

A partnership with Hulu, which is an established video streaming platform, is indeed a good move for Spotify, as this would make them gain new subscribers. Both Spotify and Hulu promise to offer more great deals in order to make them reach a wider audience.

