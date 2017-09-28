'SpongeBob SquarePants' stop-motion Halloween movie gets trailer

SpongeBob and Patrick look spooked in this promotional photo for "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom." Nickelodeon

The trailer for the "SpongeBob SquarePants" Halloween special has finally premiered just weeks before the stop-motion film makes its debut on Nickelodeon.

"The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" shows the Flying Dutchman (Brian Doyle-Murray) once again terrorizing the residents of Bikini Bottom, but it looks like the town is going to be giving a scare of its own.

Bikini Bottom will be decked out in Halloween decorations. Sandy's (Carolyn Lawrence) tree dome will be transformed into a mad scientist's laboratory. The town restaurants will be switching names as the Krusty Krab becomes The Horrors of the Chum Bucket, and the Chum Bucket will become The Horrors of the Krusty Krab.

The movie will also be showing a giant, remote-operated Acorn Monster, scenes where Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) is seen torturing food, and stories where Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) turns customers into Krabby Patties.

The townies are going into full Halloween mode, as well. SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) will be a flower this Halloween while Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) will be a knight, Sandy a mad scientist, Mr. Krabs a dollar bill, Plankton a devil, Karen (Jill Talley) a cat, and Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) as, of course, himself.

The movie will also feature an all-new original song called "The Scare Song." The song is written by Mr. Lawrence and will be performed by the Flying Dutchman's crew of pirate ghosts, set to music by Eban Schletter.

"The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" was produced in partnership with Screen Novelties, a Los Angeles-based stop-motion animation production company. It is the second time that Nickelodeon has partnered with the studio following "SpongeBob SquarePants: It's a SpongeBob Christmas!"

The film is inspired by classic stop-motion TV specials with "The Boo-Kini Bottom' receiving the ultimate stop-motion animation treatment, complete with 27 unique sets, five stages, eight pounds of glitter, hundreds of popsicle sticks and 15 boxes of breakfast cereal.

"SpongeBob SquarePants: The Legend of Boo-Kini Bottom" premieres on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.